Chris Hemsworth on Why He Had the Most Fun Playing Thor in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in select territories around the world and opens in North America next weekend. In the run-up to the Marvel film’s release, I got to sit down with Chris Hemsworth for an exclusive video interview about his work on the latest Marvel epic. He talked about why he wanted to do something different in the third Thor movie, why he had the most fun playing Thor in Ragnarok, why he loved filming with Mark Ruffalo, and a lot more.

As I’m sure you all know by now, the Thor sequel finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) stripped of his hammer by Hela (Cate Blanchett), who escapes from her Asgardian prison and lays waste to the realm. Lost on a foreign planet, Thor teams up with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and some new and old friends to take on Hela and protect the universe from annihilation. The film also stars Tom Hiddleston, Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel House, Tadanobu Asano, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Clancy Brown, and Ray Stevenson.

I absolutely loved this movie. It’s probably the funniest Marvel movie to date and it’s also a really fun ride that’s also loaded with some incredible action set pieces. I had a smile on my face beginning to end. I can’t recommend Waititi’s film enough.

