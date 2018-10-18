Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘Men in Black’ Photos as He Wraps Filming

0

Production on the new Men in Black reboot has come to an end, at least as far as Chris Hemsworth is concerned. The actor took to his Instagram page to announce that he’s completed filming on the new film, although production may be continuing for a bit yet for scenes not involving the Thor: Ragnarok actor. Hemsworth shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps of himself and co-star Tessa Thompson, as well as director F. Gary Gray who chose Men in Black as his follow-up project to The Fate of the Furious, which itself was Gray’s follow-up to his critically acclaimed drama Straight Outta Compton.

Not a ton is known about the new Men in Black beyond the fact that it exists in the same universe as the other Men in Black movies, but revolves around different characters. The connective tissue will be Emma Thompson’s Agent O, who first appeared in 2012’s Men in Black 3. The focus of this new Men in Black is apparently global, as we’ll meet more agents—and yes, more aliens. Rebecca Ferguson is reportedly playing the film’s antagonist, while the supporting cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, and Liam Neeson.

Hemsworth is now off to shoot Dhaka, an action film scripted by Infinity War co-director Joe Russo, who also produces with his brother Anthony Russo. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Infinity War stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave.

Check out the Men in Black image below. The untitled film opens in theaters on June 14, 2019.