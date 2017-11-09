Watch: Chris Hemsworth Shares In Memoriam Tribute to Mjolnir

0

One of the major developments in Thor: Ragnarok was spoiled in the film’s very first trailer: the fact that Thor’s beloved hammer Mjolnir is destroyed. This wasn’t a huge spoiler as the development happens early in the film, but it is a great example of how Marvel and director Taika Waititi decided to strip Chris Hemsworth’s superhero of pretty much everything to bring the character down to his basics. By the film’s end the loss of Mjolnir makes sense and the journey that Thor has gone on has not only made him a better person, but also a stronger one. Still, it may be a little weird to see Thor without his hammer in upcoming Marvel movies (unless they bring it back, which is entirely possible but would be a bummer), and given that Hemsworth knows just how much Mjolnir meant to Thor, he shared a really funny “In Memoriam” tribute video to his beloved hammer.

The video features clips from Thor’s time in the MCU wielding his weapon of choice before wrapping up with one of the funniest bits from Thor: Ragnarok (so yes, this is actually a piece of marketing disguised as a “fun” video—but it’s still fun!). My only major complaint is they didn’t include Kat Dennings saying “meow meow”, which is pretty much the best thing about Thor: The Dark World.

Anway, check out the Mjolnir tribute video below, and if you haven’t seen Thor: Ragnarok yet do it. It’s delightful.