Movie Talk: Chris Hemsworth to Lead Russo Brothers-Scripted Netflix Thriller

by      August 30, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:

  • Deadline is reporting that Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have negotiated a deal with Netflix for a kidnap extraction drama titled Dhaka starring Chris Hemsworth.
  • THR is reporting that Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina are in talks to star in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the next feature for directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
  • Exclusive: Collider’s Jeff Sneider reports that Damon Herriman, who is playing Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, will also be playing Manson in Season 2 of David Fincher’s Mindhunter.
  • Sony released the first trailer for Jason Reitman‘s The Front Runner starring Hugh Jackman as 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Gary Hart.
