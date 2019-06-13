Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson on ‘MIB: International’ and Their First Movie Crush

0

With Straight Outta Compton and Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray’s Men in Black: International opening June 14th, I recently attended the London press day for the film where I got to speak with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. As most of you know from the trailers, Thompson is the newest member of the Men in Black family playing Agent M, and joins Agent H (Hemsworth) and an animated character named Pawny (voiced by Kumail Najiani) on a worldwide adventure. The film also stars Liam Neeson as High T, the head of the Men in Black’s UK division, Rebecca Ferguson, and Emma Thompson, reprising her role from Men In Black 3.

During the interview, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson talked about if they have any pre-shooting rituals, if this is the beginning of a Humphrey Bogart/Lauren Bacall run of movies, what TV show they’d like to guest star on, and their first movie or TV show crush.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson:

Is this the beginning of their Bogart/Bacall run?

Do they have a pre-shooting ritual?

Who was there first movie or TV show crush?

What TV show would they love to guest star on?

Here’s the official synopsis for Men In Black: International:

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

