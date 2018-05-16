Watch: Chris Hemsworth Thanks ‘Infinity War’ Moviegoers & Trolls The Rock

0

There’s nothing quite like celebrities taking shots at each other on social media, especially when it’s all in good fun (and sometimes even when it is not), which is exactly what happened between Chris Hemsworth and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Twitter today. Here’s what you need to know: yesterday, Hemsworth posted a video thanking all of the fans who went out to see Avengers: Infinity War, and he did so all while doing bicep curls because (as he mentions) when The Rock does his social media vids he’s always in the gym. Observe:

Avengers now the highest grossing super hero movie of all time, I’ll say again thank you thank you thank you everyone for supporting this little community theatre production ⚡️✌️@marvel @avengers @TheRock pic.twitter.com/FNdBFUbnxp — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 16, 2018

And The Rock had (of course) a reply that is, erhm, very revealing:

First of all, of you’re truly going to take a page outta my book when shooting gym videos, then you’d be naked from the waist down. Never mind. TMI.

A HUGE congrats to you brotha. You just made history! Very proud and happy for you and the team!! #Avengers #Marvel https://t.co/cxNlPDAMxa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 16, 2018

Dwayne! Honestly. But I’m certainly fine with all of this and encourage gym videos, pantless or not, from everyone in Avengers: Infinity War.

