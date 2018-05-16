Facebook Messenger

Watch: Chris Hemsworth Thanks ‘Infinity War’ Moviegoers & Trolls The Rock

There’s nothing quite like celebrities taking shots at each other on social media, especially when it’s all in good fun (and sometimes even when it is not), which is exactly what happened between Chris Hemsworth and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Twitter today. Here’s what you need to know: yesterday, Hemsworth posted a video thanking all of the fans who went out to see Avengers: Infinity War, and he did so all while doing bicep curls because (as he mentions) when The Rock does his social media vids he’s always in the gym. Observe:

And The Rock had (of course) a reply that is, erhm, very revealing: 

Dwayne! Honestly. But I’m certainly fine with all of this and encourage gym videos, pantless or not, from everyone in Avengers: Infinity War.

For more of that (Infinity War, not pants-less-ness), check out more of our recent articles below:

