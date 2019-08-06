Chris Morgan on ‘Hobbs & Shaw’, His Original Idea for ‘Fast Five’, and McLaren Cars

–
With director David Leitch’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw now playing in theaters and IMAX, the other day I sat down with writer-producer Chris Morgan for an in-depth interview. During the wide-ranging conversation, he talked about how he first broke into Hollywood, selling his first screenplay, how he got involved in the Fast & Furious franchise, why the films can bend the rules of physics, his original idea for Fast Five, how they got the great scenes of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham insulting each other, and more. In addition, I asked which franchise–Fast & Furious or Mission: Impossible–goes to space first, the status of the female-led Fast & Furious spinoff, what unproduced script he wishes he could make, and so much more.
As you’ve seen in the trailers, in the spinoff, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with Shaw (Jason Statham) to stop Brixton (Idris Elba), a superhuman anarchist bent on releasing a biothreat on the world. Hobbs & Shaw also stars Vanessa Kirby as Shaw’s sister, Helen Mirren as Shaw’s mother, Eiza Gonzalex, Eddie Marsan, and Cliff Curtis. The film is produced by Chris Morgan, Johnson, Statham and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Kelly McCormick, Dany Garcia, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith and Ainsley Davies.
Check out what Chris Morgan had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.
Chris Morgan:
- What TV show would he like to guest write?
- Does he rewatch any movies before getting ready to write a Fast & Furious movie?
- What movie has he seen the most?
- What does he collect?
- Has he borrowed any costumes or props from the Fast & Furious sets?
- What it was like working with McLaren cars in the film and how they had to have a person from the company on set to make it do what they needed it to do in the film.
How did he get his break in Hollywood?
- What was the first thing he got paid to write?
- How he got involved in the Fast & Furious
- How did the script first happen for Fast Five?
- How they can do a lot of things in Hobbs & Shaw that would break another movie franchise.
- Why they won’t break the rules of physics but they can bend them.
- Who goes to space sooner: The Fast & Furious franchise or Mission: Impossible?
- What’s the status of a female led Fast & Furious spinoff?
- All the scenes of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham insulting each other.
- What is he working on right now?
- What unproduced script that he’s written does he wish could get made?
- The Legend of Conan