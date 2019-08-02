JFK Assassination Drama ‘Newsflash’ Attaches Chris Pine to Walter Cronkite Role

0

The Ben Jacoby-scripted John F. Kennedy assassination drama Newsflash has landed its most recognizable face, as Deadline reports Chris Pine is attached to play iconic newscaster Walter Cronkite. The film reportedly takes a microscopic look into a moment in history and unfolds over a single day, in this case November 22, 1963, the day JFK was killed in Texas. Newsflash follows Cronkite and his CBS team as they rushed to deliver the tragic news live on the air. Mark Ruffalo is also attached to play Don Hewitt, the CBS producer who helped steer Cronkite through the day’s mayhem.

This is a dramatic change of direction for the project. Back in 2017, it was reported that Seth Rogen was attached to play Cronkite. Not that Rogen isn’t capable of taking on a historical drama—he was great in Danny Boyle‘s Steve Jobs as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak—but you may have noticed Seth Rogen and Chris Pine are two extremely different casting choices.

David Gordon Green, who worked with Rogen on 2008’s Pineapple Express, was also originally set to direct Newsflash. Those plans changed once Green signed on to direct two sequels to his massively successful 2018 Halloween flick, which the filmmaker plans to follow up with a film about the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Greg Silverman‘s Stampede is producing with Adam Kolbrenner, with a search for a new director currently underway. If all goes according to plan, Newsflash is eyeing a production start date somewhere in January 2020. In the meantime, Pine will next appear in Wonder Woman 1984, which hits theaters on June 5, 2020.