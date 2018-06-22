Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard on Why They Love the ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Ending

0

-

Now playing around the world is director J.A. Bayona’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, the follow-up takes place three years after the events of Jurassic World and finds Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) returning to the now abandoned Isla Nublar to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from a brewing volcano that threatens to make the animals once again extinct. But their expedition is not what it seems, and after uncovering a conspiracy, Owen and Claire find themselves in a race against greed, corporatism, and murderous dinosaurs. The film also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, and Jeff Goldblum.

Last week I got to talk with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Hawaii (the backdrop isn’t a matte painting!) about the making of the fantastic sequel. They talked about if they think humanity has learned anything from the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movies, which sequence were they nervous to shoot and which were they most excited about before filming began, and their reaction when they heard about the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ending since it changes everything about the franchise.

Finally, as a big fan of J.A. Bayona (he’s previously helmed The Impossible, The Orphanage and A Monster Calls), I’m happy to report he absolutely crushed his first big-budget Hollywood movie. Not only does Fallen Kingdom have the thrilling action scenes we’ve come to expect from a Jurassic Park movie, it’s also got a ton of great quiet moments that build suspense with the way he moves the camera towards what he wants you to see. Trust me, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is a fantastic movie and something well worth your hard-earned money.

Check out what Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard:

Do they think humanity has learned anything from the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movies?

Before filming began which sequence were they nervous to do and which were they most excited about?

What was their reaction when they heard about the ending because it changes everything about the Jurassic World franchise?

Here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom:

It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. - When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times. - With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits IMAX theaters on June 22. For more of our coverage, check out the following links: