Chris Pratt on ‘Guardians 2′, ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ and If He’s Visited the ‘Han Solo’ Set

With James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now playing around the world and opening in North America on May 5th, a few days ago I sat down with Chris Pratt for an exclusive video interview. During the few minutes I had with him we talked about what ever happened with Cowboy Ninja Viking, if he did the Josh Gad/ Daisy Ridley video about Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers to get on the Han Solo movie set, what it was like working with the Russo brothers on Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World 2, and how cool it was to have his son on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

As all of you know, Christ Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/On-Set Rocket) and Michael Rooker (Yondu) all return for the sequel, which also features Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Tommy Flanagan as one of Yondu’s ravagers, and Kurt Russell as Ego, the living planet. The sequel features the Guardians fighting to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. For more on the film you can read Haleigh Foutch’s review.

Update on Cowboy Ninja Viking

Did he do the video with Josh Gad and Daisy Ridley because he wanted to be able to visit the Han Solo set?

I try and get an update on Jurassic World 2….

What was it like working with the Russo brothers on Avengers: Infinity War?

Talks about how cool it was having his son on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and thinking he pilots a real spaceship.

