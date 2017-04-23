Shareables: Chris Pratt Gets His Hollywood Star, John Boyega Reunites With BB-8

0

We here at Collider pride ourselves on the diversity of our content, but there are only so many hours in the day—we can’t possibly get to everything. That’s where Collider Shareables comes in. It’s your one-stop shop for anything from the week that falls more on the side of entertaining or amusing rather than newsworthy. And since we can’t write about everything that pops up on the world wide web in a week, this is the place to find smaller, intriguing curios and behind-the-scenes looks from the projects we’re looking forward to most.

As always, this was a busy week in the world of shareable content! First up, we’ve got the touching ceremony that saw everyone’s favorite leading man Chris Pratt getting his star on the Hollywood walk of fame, featuring guest appearances by James Gunn, Anna Faris and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy. Next, we tracked down footage of John Boyega meeting an “IRL” BB-8 on the floor of Star Wars Celebration. Then, the Guardians cast gets harmonious on their press tour, Colin Trevorrow shares a teasing look behind the scenes of Jurassic World 2, Netflix gets meta to burn streaming competitor Hulu, Pratt returns with two installments of #WhatsMySnack, Taron Egerton shares the first official look at Kingsman 2, and Taika Waititi trolls from the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Plus, to round it all out, the cast of Stranger Things gets groovy behind the scenes of a photoshoot.

