Watch: Chris Pratt Spotlights Hard-Working Crew Members in “Jurassic Journals” Videos

0

While it’s the big name Hollywood celebrities that get all the recognition for their starring roles in major movie productions, you only have to stick around for the credits to realize just how many people it takes to pull off your favorite films. Hundreds if not thousands of men and women in all sorts of technical and artistic fields contribute in significant ways on each and every movie, but all too often the spotlight only shines on the folks who get screen-time. Jurassic World franchise star Chris Pratt is helping to remedy that in a series of behind-the-scenes videos dubbed “Chris Pratt’s Jurassic Journals.”

Pratt started this series on Jurassic World and continues it for Universal Pictures’ upcoming sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, talking to such folks as expert diver Pete Harcourt, assistant script supervisor Kelly Krieg, and make-up artist Vivian Baker. It’s a small fraction of the folks who worked on the movie but it’s much more than you usually get to see from massive Hollywood blockbusters, so check out these videos and, who knows, you might even learn something about the behind-the-scenes production! You can see their handiwork on the big screen when the movie opens June 22nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom followed by excellent looks at the hard-working crew:

It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times. With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Stars Pratt and Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. They are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles. Directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), the epic action-adventure is written by Jurassic World’s director, Trevorrow, and its co-writer, Derek Connolly. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the filmmakers for this stunning installment. Belén Atienza joins the team as a producer.

Check out “Chris Pratt’s Jurassic Journals” below (hat tip to Mashable):