Super Bowl Ad for Michelob Ultra Has Chris Pratt Over-Preparing for a Role

With the Super Bowl less than a week away, companies are already rolling out their ads, hoping to get more attention for the airtime they’ve already paid millions of dollars for. Today, Michelob Ultra debuted an ad featuring Chris Pratt, who learns that he’s got a role in a Michelob Ultra commercial. The commercial lets Pratt be his goofy self while also showing off all the muscles he’s put on since landing the role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy.

On the one hand, it’s neat to have seen Pratt come so far in such a relatively short time. It’s still weird watching older episodes of Parks and Recreation and seeing him play the overweight, schlubby guy, and now he’s totally ripped but still has the goofy personality. He also does a good job here of poking fun at how actors over-prepare for roles and the ego that accompanies the part. He may not be our most beloved Chris (it seems like Hemsworth, Pine, and Evans are constantly vying for that title), but he’s a good Chris and he’s good in this ad.

Pratt’s got a big summer ahead of him as both of his marquee franchises have new installments. He’ll next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War and the following month he’ll be leading Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Check out the Michelob Ultra ad below.

