Chris Pratt in Early Talks for ‘The Saint’ Reboot

0

Chris Pratt is eyeing a new franchise to call his own. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star is in early talks to lead a relaunch of Paramount Pictures action franchise The Saint. Deadline broke the news Friday, noting that sources caution discussions are still early on, but the project has been in the works for a while now. Paramount scooped up the book rights for The Saint back in 2016 with Lorenzo di Bonaventura on board to produce and it seems the studio is now starting to circle in on the lead.

In the realm of IP, The Saint may not be the most recognizable name brand but it does have a storied history on screen. Inspired by Leslie Charteris’ long-running book series about world adventurer Simon Templar, The Saint first took the screen starting with the late ‘30s/early ‘40s film serial from RKO pictures. Before taking on the role of James Bond, Roger Moore took the lead role in a six-season TV series in the 1960s. Most recently, Paramount adapted the title into a film starring Val Kilmer.

As for Pratt, the blockbuster star finds himself in a position to line up more projects after the long-developed Cowboy Ninja Viking was pulled from Universal’s release calendar and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series was put on hiatus after Disney fired James Gunn from the franchise. The actor will next be seen in Vincent D’Onofrio‘s western The Kid, and returns to voice Emmit Brickowski in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Pratt is also set to reprise his role as Owen Grady in the studio’s upcoming Jurassic World 3.

It’s early days yet for The Saint, so stay tuned as the project comes together.