Surprise! Chris Rock’s Netflix Comedy Special Debuts Tomorrow

Netflix has discovered a taste now for suddenly dropping movies, TV series, and now a comedy special without any warning. In the case of Chris Rock‘s long-awaited comedy special, though, we do get a day to prepare. If you were wondering what that cryptic tamborine-filled teaser video from earlier this month was all about, well, it was for Rock’s “Tamborine,” his first stand-up special in a decade. The special, filmed at New York’s Brooklyn Academy of Music, is directed by Bo Burnham, and will land on Netflix Wednesday, February 14th — yes, Valentine’s Day. It’s their gift to you!

According to the press release, “Tamborine” will “cover the gamut of contemporary issues, with incisive and insightful commentary on life.” It’s also premiering a month earlier than another recently announced comedy special, Ricky Gervais‘ “Humanity,” and comes on the heels of a set of Dave Chappelle specials. Netflix reportedly paid out a hefty sum to Rock, Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld and others for these comedy specials (the deal with Rock goes back to 2016), but we can only guess at their success since Netflix never releases their numbers.

Here’s the announcement from Chris Rock today, with the caption “Tomorrow. Tamborine. @Netflixisajoke.”

Below is the official synopsis for “Tamborine,”