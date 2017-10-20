Christian Bale & Amy Adams Are Unrecognizable as Dick and Lynne Cheney in First Photos

0

The first images of Christian Bale and Amy Adams in director Adam McKay’s untitled Dick Cheney movie have arrived, and they are something. McKay, who rose to prominence directing comedies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights and Step Brothers, made his dramatic debut with The Big Short to massive success and an Oscar win for Best Adapted Screenplay. The notoriously political writer/director and former SNL head writer then used that clout to move forward with a movie about Dick Cheney, the most powerful Vice President in history, and he swung for the fences with his casting.

While there was no doubt the chameleon-like Bale could pull off a Dick Cheney performance, seeing him in full makeup is still incredibly strange. The actor put on some weight of his own to fill the role of Cheney, and combined with the hair and makeup the resemblance is uncanny. The same can be said for Amy Adams’ transformation into Cheney’s wife Lynne Cheney, and I really can’t wait to see these performances on screen.

Seeing these images will also make you incredibly eager to see how the film’s other actors are transformed. Steve Carell is playing Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, Tyler Perry is Colin Powell, Allison Pill is Dick and Lynne’s daughter Mary Cheney, and the coups-de-gras is Sam Rockwell as President George W. Bush. Seriously, can this movie get here any sooner?

The film currently doesn’t have a release date and just started production, but you can bet it’ll be making a splash during awards season next year, and one imagines Annapurna Pictures will plop it down into a prime fall release date slot. Until then, take a gander at these set photos below (via Pajiba) and beware of mind melting.

That's Christian Bale, not the real Dick Cheney in this photo https://t.co/5mDJeP0W0F pic.twitter.com/HkAGzsnyHG — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 19, 2017