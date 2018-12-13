Facebook Messenger

Christian Bale on ‘Mowgli’ and the Oscar-Worthiness of Performance-Capture Roles

December 13, 2018

We’ve seen Christian Bale completely transform for a role time and time again, but Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle posed a brand new type of transformation challenge – performance-capture. The newest adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling classic sticks closer to the source material and embraces the darkness of Mowgli’s journey. It features Rohan Chand as the title character, in the flesh, but then he’s surrounded by a phenomenal top-notch roster including Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, all bringing their animal characters to life using performance-capture technology.

Bale’s work as the panther Bagheera marks the very first time he’s donned the performance-capture suit so when I got the opportunity to sit down with him to discuss making the film, that’s exactly what we dug into. He discusses the highs and lows of the technology, watching Serkis become the master of the technique, and he also weighs in on the familiar debate – how long until we see a performance-capture role vying for an Academy Award alongside traditional live-action performances? You can catch his thoughts on all of that in the video interview at the top of this article.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is available to watch right now on Netflix. If you’d like even more coverage of the film, browse the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle:

Acclaimed actor and director Andy Serkis reinvents Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece, in which a boy torn between two worlds accepts his destiny and becomes a legend. Mowgli (Rohan Chand) has never truly belonged in either the wilds of the jungle or the civilized world of man. Now he must navigate the inherent dangers of each on a journey to discover where he truly belongs. Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris lead an all-star cast along with newcomer Rohan Chand in this visually spectacular and emotionally moving adventure.

