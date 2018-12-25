Christian Bale on Figuring out If He Could Play Dick Cheney in ‘Vice’

0

Given his extremely impressive resume that’s packed with transformative performances, his three Academy Award nominations and one win, it’s tough to imagine Christian Bale feeling apprehensive whatsoever about taking on a challenging role. But, it turns out, even though Adam McKay wrote the part of Dick Cheney in Vice with Bale in mind, Bale still had to really think about whether or not he wanted to commit to playing the former Vice President.

The movie covers Cheney’s life from his younger years of indulging a bit too much all the way through to securing the Vice Presidency. All along the way, he had his wife Lynne Cheney (Amy Adams) by his side and while Dick may have been the one to assume office, he was very a much a team with Lynne, who used her own goals and ideals to support his political ascent.

I never thought I’d say I had the opportunity to talk to Christian Bale two times in a matter of weeks, but soon after interviewing Bale for the release of Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle, I got to chat with him about making Vice. Check out what he told me about committing to the role, becoming Dick Cheney, and nailing one of my personal favorite lines of dialogue in the film in the video interview at the top of this article. Vice is due in theaters nationwide on December 26th. For more coverage of the film, browse the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Vice: