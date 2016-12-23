0

Odds are, at this point you’re either luxuriating in the holiday break, or you’re about to be, which means it’s time to get the Christmas movie rotation going on full blast. Of course, there’s plenty of Christmas fare populating the networks at the moment, Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas is in peak festive favorites mode by now, and there’s no shortage of other channels that are stocked up on holiday titles, but if you’re a cord cutter, or hey, maybe you just don’t want to look for the remote right now (no judgement), we’ve put together a list of the best Christmas movies streaming right now.

We took a look at the selection on the major streaming sites and rounded up the best of the lot by provider. Hulu has a surprising dearth of titles, though you’ll find plenty of seasonal TV episodes, but Netflix, HBO Go, Amazon Prime all have plenty to offer in the way of holiday cheer.

If you’re looking for options, Netflix is your best bet with a pretty stacked catalogue of favorites, including Scrooged, The Santa Clause, and White Christmas (as well as plenty of animated specials not listed below for the kiddos). HBO is also rocking a solid selection of standards including Bad Santa, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and The Muppet Christmas Carol. Amazon is pretty light on movies, but has a wealth of vintage animated specials like Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, and A Year without Santa Claus. If you’re looking for something a little different, Shudder’s got you covered with some horror selections including Jack Frost (the delightfully campy movie about a serial killing snowman, not the Michael Keaton one) Rare Exports, and the essential Black Christmas. (If you’re looking for Elf, you can probably just turn on the TV since it seems like there’s any unspoken mandate that movie has to be playing on at least one network at all times during the month of December.)

We’ve provided link-throughs to all the movies, so all you have to do is pour yourself a glass of eggnog (brandy optional) and click on any title, and voila, Christmas spirit at your fingertips. Check out the highlights below.