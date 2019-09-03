Christoph Waltz Will Hunt Liam Hemsworth for Sport in Quibi Action Series

0

I’ve had severe reservations about Quibi—the self-styled streaming service for millennials that will specialize in bite-sized, 10-minutes or less content—since it was announced. How does that even work? How does one tell a story like that? Is Quibi a prank of some sort? And yet today, I suddenly find myself extremely invested in the success of Quibi, if only to experience this newly-announced action-thriller in which two-time Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz hunts Liam Hemsworth for sport.

The official synopsis, via Deadline:

In the series, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey. The action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.

Right off the bat, gotta’ highlight for you here that the character being hunted is named Dodge. I like that a lot. More characters should be named after physical movements they are most likely to be doing. Every new character on The Walking Dead should be named like Shooter Killington. Waltz’s character in this new Quibi series is named Miles Seller so I’m going to assume he’s a vastly rich map peddler of some sort.

The series comes from Nick Santora, who created the action-drama Scorpion for CBS and will write and executive-produce the Quibi show. Emmy-nominee Phil Abraham (Mad Men) is set to direct.