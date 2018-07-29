Christopher McQuarrie Talks ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, Deleted Scenes, and Filming the Bathroom Fight

0

Let me start with the most important thing first: Mission: Impossible – Fallout is a monster home-run of a movie. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie (the first director to return to the Mission franchise) and Tom Cruise have crafted an action extravaganza that’s loaded with tons of “I can’t believe they just did that!” moments. As most of you know, Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, and what he does in Fallout will leave your jaw on the ground. But beyond flying a helicopter in crazy ways, riding a motorcycle at high speeds through oncoming traffic in Paris, and jumping out of a plane at thirty-five thousand feet, there is a fight scene in a bathroom with Henry Cavill and Liang Yang that is worth the price of admission alone. Trust me, if you like action movies, thrillers, or just awesome movies, you want to see Mission: Impossible – Fallout on the biggest screen you can.

Recently, I got to speak with Christopher McQuarrie at the press junket in Paris, France. During the wide-ranging conversation he talked about how they designed the amazing bathroom fight scene, how he solved his second act problem in Fallout, how the first cut of the film was 23 minutes longer than the final release, what he did to get the film from two hours forty three minutes to two hours and twenty minutes, if fans will get to see the deleted scenes on the Blu-ray, how there are a few callbacks to the previous Mission Impossible films in Fallout, if he thinks these he movies should have a small break in the middle of production, his thoughts on toxic fandom, and so much more. Trust me, if you’re curious how Mission: Impossible – Fallout was made, you’re going to enjoy this interview.

Here’s the full list of questions followed by the official synopsis and recent links. Mission: Impossible – Fallout also stars Angela Bassett, Michelle Monaghan, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Sean Harris, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt.

Christopher McQuarrie:

Why did it take so long after The Way of the Gun to direct another film?

How there are a few callbacks to the previous Mission: Impossible films.

How the first cut of the film they showed was 23 minutes longer than the final release.

How he shot a few sequences that he knew would never make the movie.

How did he get the film from 2:43 to 2:20?

Will fans get to see the deleted scenes?

How did they design the bathroom fight sequence?

In Rogue Nation he struggled with the 3 rd act. In Fallout he struggled with the second act. How did he solve the problems?

act. In Fallout he struggled with the second act. How did he solve the problems? Wouldn’t it make sense if during these huge movies they had a 2 week break during the shoot to look at the material to see what they still need?

How they had had three days of pickup shots on both Fallout and Rogue Nation.

Toxic Fandom talk.

