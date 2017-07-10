Does ‘Bond’ Need Christopher Nolan? The Acclaimed Writer/Director Weighs In

0

While rumors abound about current Bond star Daniel Craig and whether or not he’ll be back for Bond 25, there’s been considerably less chatter about the director’s chair. Sam Mendes, who sat the helm for the last two super-spy installments–2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre–said himself that it’s time for another director to take over, though who exactly that is has yet to be confirmed.

Enter Christopher Nolan, the three-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker whose filmography is celebrated by comics fans and cinephiles alike. He’s currently making the press rounds for his upcoming World War II film Dunkirk, but talk of future projects inevitably came up in one of his interviews. Surprisingly, the potential film franchise in question was perhaps the most storied in all of movie history: Bond. Could the mind behind The Dark Knight Trilogy, Memento, and Inception be a good fit for 007?

Here’s what Nolan had to say about the prospect of directing a Bond film while talking with Playboy:

A Bond movie, definitely. I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well.

Sony / Columbia isn’t exactly struggling at the box office with the Craig-led foursome of Bond films over the last decade. At worst, 2008’s Quantum of Solace pulled in roughly $586 million worldwide, while at best 2012’s Skyfall crossed well over $1.1 billion. The films have even done well critically, though Skyfall and 2006’s Casino Royale revamp are the modern franchise’s standouts in that regard. So to Nolan’s point, Bond doesn’t really need him. But a Bond film with Nolan’s name behind it would certainly be a picture worthy of attention, to say the very least.

Would you like to see Nolan’s take on Bond? Let us know in the comments below!