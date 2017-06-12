Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ Teasers Arrive by Land, Sea, and Air

0

Christopher Nolan is taking on World War II, one of the most cinematically mined global military campaigns in history, with a very specific take for his upcoming film. Dunkirk tells the tale of 400,000 British and Allied troops who are trapped, surrounded, and hunted by the enemy by land, sea and air. It looks to have a very different perspective as far as war films go, and it’s been marketed more as a survival film than anything else. Curiouser still, the pacing of the film and its land, sea, and air campaigns will each move at their own relative speeds. This aspect is teased in three new videos for the film, but the full feature will certainly put Nolan’s innovations on display.

The behind-the-scenes creative team of Dunkirk included some of Nolan’s tried-and-true crew, including director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema (Interstellar), production designer Nathan Crowley (The Dark Knight Trilogy), editor Lee Smith (The Dark Knight Trilogy), costume designer Jeffrey Kurland (Inception), and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson (Mad Max: Fury Road). The music was, of course, composed by Hans Zimmer.

Nolan’s Dunkirk stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Harry Styles and opens in theaters on July 21st.

The official synopsis for Dunkirk follows below:

“Dunkirk” opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.

