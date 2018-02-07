Watch a 3-Hour Conversation with Nolan, Del Toro, Gerwig, Peele, and McDonagh

0

If you’re a fan of the roundtable conversations that get put online every awards season, may I present to you the most extreme form of said discussions: a three-hour (!!!) discussion from the Directors Guild of America with all five Feature Film nominees, Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), and Jordan Peele (Get Out).

Yes indeed, the DGA has put online the entire three-hour conversation between these DGA nominees, as it has done in the past. Moderated by Jeremy Kagan, the discussion covers nearly every aspect of the creation of each film, from developing the script to actually shooting to post-production. Adding to the intrigue here is the fact that all five nominees are also the writers of their films, so you have a discussion that can encompass a lot of aspects of these movies since the directors are also the originators of the material.

Given the length this is not for the faint of heart, but cinephiles will surely find much to fawn over here. I’d suggest breaking it up into chunks to better digest all the information that gets dumped, and it’s also really fascinating to watch these five very different directors lay out their very different processes. The conversation is incredibly technical in the best way, so there’s not time wasted on fluff or basic questions—this really gets into the nitty gritty of what a director does. These five nominated filmmakers are incredibly talented, so then it’s also just neat to see them discuss the art of filmmaking amongst themselves.

Take a look at the lengthy video below (via The Film Stage) featuring all the DGA nominees. Del Toro ended up winning the top award. Next stop Oscar?