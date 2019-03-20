Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: What Is Christopher Nolan’s Secret New Movie About?

by      March 19, 2019

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha and Coy Jandreau discuss the following:

Disney and Pixar released a new Toy Story 4 trailer that reveals the full plot of the movie.

In an interview with Collider, Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed that there may be a romance aspect between the Transformers in the future.

Cardi B and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart have signed on to join Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez in STXfilms’ drama Hustlers directed by Lorene Scarafia.

According to Variety, Christopher Nolan casts John David Washington in his new film which is being described as an “event film”.

Fox Searchlight released the first Lucy in the Sky trailer which features Natalie Portman as an astronaut having difficulty transitioning back onto Earth.

toy-story-4-key-peele

Image via Disney

