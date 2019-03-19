Christopher Nolan Taps ‘BlackKklansman’ Star John David Washington for Next Film

0

Christopher Nolan is a filmmaker who likes his secrets, so any update on his next film would be huge. But this is genuinely intriguing right here: Variety reports that the Dunkirk director has cast BlackKklansman star John David Washington in his next movie, which is being described only as an “event film.”

The actor—who happens to be the son of Oscar-winner Denzel Washington—stepped into the spotlight with a role on HBO’s Dwayne Johnson vehicle Ballers, but truly broke out thanks to Spike Lee‘s BlackKklansman. Washington played Ron Stallworth, the real-life African American police officer who managed to infiltrate the Klu Klux Klan. The film won Lee his first Oscar, but it also managed to wipe away any possible nepotism claims surrounding Washington’s acting career. The dude was fantastic in the role, which earned him both Golden Globe and SAG nominations for Best Actor.

Washington’s casting is pretty much the only concrete detail we have so far on Nolan’s next project. Recent reports claimed the film would be a “romantic thriller” that played like a mix between Inception and Alfred Hitchcock‘s North by Northwest, but Warner Bros. and Nolan’s camp quickly shut that description down. For what it’s worth, the Variety report notes that word around town labels the movie as “a massive, innovative, action blockbuster, which will again be shown in Imax.” So, pretty much par for the course for the filmmaker behind the Dark Knight trilogy and Interstellar.

Whatever the dang thing is, Warner Bros. has set aside a July 17, 2020 premiere date, which means the film should be heading into production later this year. If you need your Nolan fix before then, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Returns are returning for a (very limited) IMAX run at the end of March.