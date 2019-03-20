‘Widows’ Standout Elizabeth Debicki Joins Christopher Nolan’s Action Blockbuster

0

Another day, another bit of casting news out of director Christopher Nolan‘s super-secret mystery project, which we’re only allowed to refer to in the vaguest of whispers as a “massive action blockbuster” that will once again be shown to IMAX. No big bother, because the cast is getting more stacked by the day. Just a day after BlackKklansman star John David Washington took the lead and Collider learned Robert Pattinson would co-star, Variety reports that Elizabeth Debicki has joined the project. (Embrace the height, Nolan. Embrace it.)

The actress has been on the Hollywood radar for a while now, playing Jordan Baker in Baz Luhrmann‘s The Great Gatsby and a villainous role in the little-seen, much-loved Man From U.N.C.L.E. But Debicki is coming off a massive 2018, which saw her appear in the surprise Netflix film The Cloverfield Paradox—a very bad movie with a very good cast—and arguably steal the show from Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez in Steve McQueen‘s Widows, one of the best films of the year. She’s also low-key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an appearance as the golden-faced Soverign leader Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Like I said, not many concrete details are known about this upcoming Nolan flick, other than the fact it hits theaters on July 17 and has become one of the most hotly sought after projects in Hollywood. Nolan is coming off of his WWII thriller Dunkirk, which earned the filmmaker his first Best Director Oscar nomination.

