Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Adds ‘Yesterday’ Star Himesh Patel

Fresh off his breakout performance in Danny Boyle‘s Beatles movie Yesterday, British actor Himesh Patel has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan‘s big-budget action movie Tenet, which stars John David Washington from BlacKkKlansman.

Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki co-star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, Nolan’s Dunkirk star Kenneth Branagh, and the director’s good-luck charm Michael Caine.

Little is known about the actual plot of Tenet besides the fact that the film is set in the world of international espionage. Even though Tenet is currently in production, Warner Bros. has already released a brief teaser for the secretive film, though it has yet to be released online. Nolan directs from his own original screenplay, and he’s also producing alongside his wife, Emma Thomas. Meanwhile, Thomas Hayslip serves as executive producer. Hayslip has actually had a pretty interesting career, as he started out working for Oliver Stone before working with Nolan on The Dark Knight, and he has been involved with nothing but big-budget tentpoles ever since.

Patel will soon be seen alongside Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones in Amazon’s high-flying drama The Aeronauts, which will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month. The EastEnders alum will also appear in the HBO limited series Avenue 5 starring Hugh Laurie. He’s represented by WME and 42, and his casting was first reported by Variety.

Tenet boasts one of the best young casts I’ve seen in a while, and that’s no surprise, seeing as Nolan is a talent magnet who could persuade most A-listers to clear their schedules with a single phone call. Nolan is coming off of Dunkirk, which grossed more than $500 million worldwide on the strength of the filmmaker’s name, not that of Harry Styles, all due respect to my One Direction fam.