Extended ‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer Is Unsurprisingly Delightful

A new dispatch has arrived from the Adorable Bear War™ between Paddington and Winnie the Pooh: Disney has released an extended, four-minute look at Christopher Robin, director Marc Foster‘s story of the title character—played by Ewan McGregor—returning to his magical roots both inside and out of the Hundred Acre Wood. It’s my duty to report to you that the video is just a gosh darn delight.
There isn’t a whole ton that we haven’t seen before; Pooh arrives to get into some hijinks, McGregor is characteristically great at delivering bluster, Hayley Atwell is there, being a treasure. By now, you probably know if you’re sold or not on this live-action version of these beloved characters. All I know is that when Winnie the Pooh interrupted Ewan McGregor saying “exuberant” to say “ex-Pooh-berant,” I laughed for an uninterrupted 15 minutes. Pooh, you saucy quadruped.
Check out the sneak peek below. From a script by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder, Christopher Robin hits theaters August 3.
Here’s the official synopsis for Christopher Robin:
In the heartwarming live action adventure Disney’s “Christopher Robin,” the young boy who shared countless adventures with his band of lovable stuffed animals in the Hundred Acre Wood is now grown up and living in London but he has lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasures in life once again.
Disney’s “Christopher Robin” is directed by Marc Forster from a screenplay by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder and a story by Perry based on characters created by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard. The producers are Brigham Taylor and Kristin Burr with Renée Wolfe and Jeremy Johns serving as executive producers. The film stars Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin; Hayley Atwell as his wife Evelyn; Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline; and Mark Gatiss as Giles Winslow, Robin’s boss. The film also features the voices of: Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger; Brad Garrett as Eeyore; Toby Jones as Owl; Nick Mohammed as Piglet; Peter Capaldi as Rabbit; and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.