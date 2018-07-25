Extended ‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer Is Unsurprisingly Delightful

0

A new dispatch has arrived from the Adorable Bear War™ between Paddington and Winnie the Pooh: Disney has released an extended, four-minute look at Christopher Robin, director Marc Foster‘s story of the title character—played by Ewan McGregor—returning to his magical roots both inside and out of the Hundred Acre Wood. It’s my duty to report to you that the video is just a gosh darn delight.

There isn’t a whole ton that we haven’t seen before; Pooh arrives to get into some hijinks, McGregor is characteristically great at delivering bluster, Hayley Atwell is there, being a treasure. By now, you probably know if you’re sold or not on this live-action version of these beloved characters. All I know is that when Winnie the Pooh interrupted Ewan McGregor saying “exuberant” to say “ex-Pooh-berant,” I laughed for an uninterrupted 15 minutes. Pooh, you saucy quadruped.

Check out the sneak peek below. From a script by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder, Christopher Robin hits theaters August 3.

Here’s the official synopsis for Christopher Robin: