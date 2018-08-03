Movie Review Talk: ‘Christopher Robin’, ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’, and ‘Nico 1988’

0

Welcome to the latest episode of Movie Review Talk with Scott Mantz! On this episode, Scott, Jana Nagase, and Nestor Bentancor are discussing three new releases – Christopher Robin, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and Nico 1988.

Disney’s Christopher Robin focuses on the adult Robin living in London and no longer the young boy who shared countless adventures with his band of lovable stuffed animals in the Hundred Acre Wood. He has lost his way and now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasures in life once again. The film is directed by Marc Forster and stars Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, and Mark Gatiss. It also features the voices of Jim Cummings, Brad Garrett, Toby Jones, Nick Mohammed, Peter Capaldi, and Sophie Okonedo.

The Spy Who Dumped Me from director Susanna Fogel stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon as Audrey and Morgan, two thirty-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the duo jump into action, on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent, as they hatch a plan to save the world.

Nico 1988 from Italian writer/director Susanna Nichiarelli follows the singer-songwriter Nico as she is approaching 50 and leading a solitary existence in Manchester. She’s far from her 60s glam days as an Andy Warhol superstar and celebrated vocalist for cult band The Velvet Underground. Her life and career on the fringes, Nico’s new manager Richard convinces her to hit the road again and tour Europe to promote her latest album. Struggling with her demons and the consequences of a muddled life, she longs to rebuild a relationship with her son, whose custody she lost long ago. The film stars Trine Dyrholm and John Gordon Sinclair.