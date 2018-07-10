New ‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer and Featurette Offer a Closer Look at Disney’s Pooh Update

0

Disney has released a new trailer and a behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming film Christopher Robin. Ewan McGregor plays the titular Christopher Robin, who is now all grown up and haunted by traumas he endured during World War II. But when his old playmates from the Hundred Acre Wood find him again, his life is thrown for a loop. Finding Neverland and World War Z filmmaker Marc Forster directs the film from a script by Allison Schroeder and Alex Ross Perry.

This new trailer plays up the comedy of the film, which is pretty darn charming. I love that the film uses the opportunity to get some physical comedy out of Pooh being in the real world, and McGregor appears to be a swell scene partner opposite the CG creation.

It’ll be interesting to see how audiences respond to Christopher Robin. It’s not a traditional live-action remake like Beauty and the Beast or The Jungle Book, and the Pooh franchise has been mined more recently with animated feature films. Still, this certainly looks like a live-action redo, and Disney has done a swell job of establishing that brand as its own “franchise” so to speak.

Check out the Christopher Robin trailer and featurette below. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, and Bronte Carmichael and features the voices of Jim Cummings, Chris O’Dowd, Brad Garrett, and Nick Mohammed. Christopher Robin opens on August 3rd.