Mark Millar Wants Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth to Star in the ‘Chrononauts’ Movie

When last we reported on the big-screen adaptation of Mark Millar and Sean Gordon Murphy‘s graphic novel Chrononauts, it was to tell you that producer Chris Morgan was on board, the same Morgan whose latest film The Fate of the Furious is crushing the box office. Now, the movie adaptation is taking a step closer to realization with the addition of playwright/screenwriter Philip Gawthorne (Modern Life Is Rubbish). A good thing, too, because Millar is anxious to explore casting possibilities for the film with names like Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth leading the dream cast. (Sorry, but no Ryan Gosling and Hugh Jackman for this one.)

Deadline reports that Gawthorne will pen the Chrononauts script which follows the bromance of two scientific geniuses as they travel through time in a “world’s first” experiment. Millar and Murphy will be executive producers on the project. Let’s be clear and say that no casting talks have started and no decisions have been made since the script has to come first, but Millar certainly has his opinion on who is best suited to play Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly.

Here’s how Millar responded to the news over social media:

Re Chrononauts casting – Back before it was a comic my pal at Universal asked me if I could come up with something for Pratt & Hemsworth. — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) April 19, 2017

This was super-exciting as I love them both & had a short film idea I adapted into Chrononauts. Sean even referenced them in #4’s finale — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) April 19, 2017

But this was a couple of years back and my VP pal has since moved on. No casting on the cards until a script is done and dusted. — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) April 19, 2017

This is 100% not Ryan Gosling!! https://t.co/5DDx6vtJ0T — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) April 19, 2017

Here’s the description for Chrononauts graphic novel (via Amazon):