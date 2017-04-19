Mark Millar Wants Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth to Star in the ‘Chrononauts’ Movie

Facebook Messenger

When last we reported on the big-screen adaptation of Mark Millar and Sean Gordon Murphy‘s graphic novel Chrononauts, it was to tell you that producer Chris Morgan was on board, the same Morgan whose latest film The Fate of the Furious is crushing the box office. Now, the movie adaptation is taking a step closer to realization with the addition of playwright/screenwriter Philip Gawthorne (Modern Life Is Rubbish). A good thing, too, because Millar is anxious to explore casting possibilities for the film with names like Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth leading the dream cast. (Sorry, but no Ryan Gosling and Hugh Jackman for this one.)

Deadline reports that Gawthorne will pen the Chrononauts script which follows the bromance of two scientific geniuses as they travel through time in a “world’s first” experiment. Millar and Murphy will be executive producers on the project. Let’s be clear and say that no casting talks have started and no decisions have been made since the script has to come first, but Millar certainly has his opinion on who is best suited to play Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly.

Here’s how Millar responded to the news over social media:

Here’s the description for Chrononauts graphic novel (via Amazon):

From MARK MILLAR (Kick-Ass) and SEAN GORDON MURPHY (Punk Rock Jesus) comes a bromance for the ages! Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly are two buddies who love to have fun. They’re also scientific geniuses. When their research leads them to a time-traveling adventure, will they use their knowledge for the good of all mankind? Or use the space-time continuum for their own ends? This is the story of man’s first, televised steps through the time-stream and everything going wrong in the process.

chrononauts-cover

Image via Millarworld.

