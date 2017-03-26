CinemaCon: Over 50 Posters Including ‘Alien: Covenant’, ‘Atomic Blonde’, ‘The Dark Tower’, and ‘GOTG2′

0

With CinemaCon starting tomorrow in Las Vegas, I arrived earlier today to take pictures of the various posters on display. For those who don’t know, CinemaCon is a convention where theater owners get a look at what the studios have to offer for the rest of the year, and where vendors can show new products for theaters to buy. It’s basically Comic-Con for theater owners. Besides showing off never before seen footage, the studios often bring the cast and the filmmakers. Over the course of a few days, Hollywood comes to Las Vegas and you can expect a lot of updates on the footage and trailers shown along with some exclusive interviews. It should be a fun week.

While walking around I snapped pictures of the various posters, banners and standees currently on display. Usually CinemaCon will rotate some of these throughout the week and often they premiere marketing materials that have never been seen. If anything new goes up I’ll be sure to post it on the site. Until then check out the marketing materials for films like The Mummy, Baywatch, Transformers: The Last Knight, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Cars 3, The Beguiled, Spider-Man Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Dunkirk, Gifted, Free Fire, Atomic Blonde, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Baby Driver, Despicable Me 3, My Cousin Rachel, All Eyez On Me, The Promise, Valerian, Girls Trip, The Book of Henry, King Arthur, The Dark Tower, and many more.

click on any image for high-res