HBO Goes Greek with Straight-to-Series Order for ‘Circe’

Much speculation about HBO’s post-Game of Thrones projects has been made; I’m not sure if anyone had Circe on their shortlist. Based on Madeline Miller‘s bestselling 2018 novel, the story centers on the powerful Ancient Greek goddess Circe but is told from her own perspective as she “transforms from an awkward nymph to a formidable witch, able to challenge gods, titans and monsters alike.” So a classic mythology version of Maleficent; I dig it.

As THR reports, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (Planet of the Apes, Jurassic World) are on board to write and executive produce the drama series from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content; the duo also shares screenplay credits on Disney’s 2020 live-action re-do of Mulan. Circe is but the latest announcement in HBO’s recent round of series orders, though how many of them end up on the traditional network and how many make their way to WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max remains to be seen.

Speaking of, here’s what Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max, had to say:

“Circe tells an epic story of love, loss, tragedy and immortal conflict, all through the eyes of a fierce female lens. I’ve been a longtime fan of Rick and Amanda’s work and their ability to simultaneously build epic imaginative worlds while creating emotional dynamic characters. In partnership with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, we have the dream team to bring Circe to life.”

Here’s the book’s official synopsis (via Amazon):