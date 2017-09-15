Claire Foy Confirmed to Lead ‘Dragon Tattoo’ Reboot ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’

0

It’s official: Claire Foy is the new Lisbeth Salander. We learned back in May that the buzzworthy The Crown star was being eyed to lead Sony’s new take on the Steig Larsson franchise, and now Deadline confirms that Foy is set to lead The Girl in the Spider’s Web. The new film is based on the novel by David Lagercrantz, who took over the Millennium Series after Larsson’s death—Larsson only wrote the first three books before he unexpectedly passed away, but the franchise and character of Lisbeth Salander has continued.

Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe helmer Fede Alvarez is directing Spider’s Web, which is essentially a reboot of the franchise even though it’s technically a sequel to the initial trilogy that kicked off with The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. In Spider’s Web, journalist Mikael Blomkvist receives a tip about information relating to the United States, and the source’s source is a young female hacker who sounds a lot like Lisbeth Salander. So the story is much more government/politics-oriented than Dragon Tattoo, and it’ll be interesting to see how Spider’s Web addresses the previous film if at all.

Indeed David Fincher’s 2011 adaptation of Dragon Tattoo was intended to kick off a franchise with Rooney Mara in the Salander role, and he even set screenwriter Steven Zaillian to pen the sequels. But the pricey Dragon Tattoo failed to take off at the box office like Sony had hoped, scoring just over $230 million worldwide, and the sequels languished in development hell until Sony opted to move forward with a new start.

The role of Lisbeth Salander was hotly contested when Fincher’s film was taking shape, with actresses like Scarlett Johansson vying for the role, so this is a big get for Foy. She’ll be the third actress to play the character, as Noomi Rapace originated the role in the 2009 Swedish adaptation of Dragon Tattoo.

Foy may be well on her way to winning an Emmy on Sunday for her work in The Crown and also stars alongside Andrew Garfield in Andy Serkis’ directorial debut Breathe. The Girl in the Spider’s Web will start filming shortly, as the film is set to hit theaters on October 19, 2018.