‘Clara’s Ghost Trailer Teases an Absurd Comedy About Toxic Family… And Ghosts

Family can be hell. Just ask the Reynoldses, a toxic showbiz family of drinkers, who also just might be haunted. Written and directed by Bridey Elliott in her feature filmmaking debut, Clara’s Ghost stars her real-life family, including father Chris Elliott, sister Abby Elliott and mother Paula Neidart Elliott as the fictionalized versions of themselves, the Reynolds family. Set over a single night in their suburban Connecticut home, Clara’s Ghost tells the story of mother Clara Reynolds (Paula Neidart Elliott), who tires of the constant ribbing and zingers from her family and takes solace in the ghost she believes is haunting her. Throw in a pot dealer played by Haley Joel Osment, and you’ve got the makings of one crazy, possibly supernatural night.

Clara’s Ghost also stars Isidora Goreshter as the titular entity. Orion Classics will release the film in theaters on December 6, 2018 before releasing it on Digital HD and On Demand on December 7. For more, be sure to check out our interview with with the Elliotts from Sundance, in which they talk about how Bridey told her family that she was going to make a loosely based on them, the freedom of making a movie with family, why she shot the movie 4:3, and a lot more.

Here’s the official synopsis for Clara’s Ghost: