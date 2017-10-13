Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Trivia Schmoedown: Clarke Wolfe vs. Brianne Chandler

by      October 13, 2017

0

It’s an all-new episode of the Movie Trivia Schmoedown! This week, Clarke Wolfe takes on Brianne Chandler.

ROUND ONE

Each competitor gets eight questions with each question worth one point. The competitor will answer the question in as little time as possible before getting a 5-second countdown. If the competitor doesn’t get the answer right, no points will be awarded and the other competitor will not be able to steal the answer.

ROUND TWO

Each competitor gets four questions with each question weighted two points. Multiple choice is available but the answer will reduce the value to one point. If a competitor makes an incorrect guess their opponent may steal the question if they know the answer. If no multiple choice is offered, the opponent will not be able to utilize multiple choice. The opponent will be awarded two points if they steal and answer without multiple choice and one point if they steal and answer the multiple choice.

ROUND THREE

Each competitor will get three questions from a random selection of categories. Question number one is weighted 1 point. Question number two is worth 3 points. Question number three is worth 5 points. No stealing allowed.

SUDDEN DEATH

In the event of a sudden death, a random question will be asked and the first competitor to answer correctly wins the Schmoedown. If the competitor answers incorrectly, they lose the Schmoedown.

PLAYER STATS:

  • NAME: Clarke Wolfe
  • FACTION: Wolves of Steel
  • RECORD: 5-3
  • RANKED: #2
  • KNOWN FOR: Horror, Sandra Bullock, Classics, Being Classy
  • NAME: Brianne Chandler
  • FACTION: The MISSfits
  • RECORD: 1-1
  • RANKED: #15
  • KNOWN FOR: Musicasl, Rom-Coms, Dance Movies, Cosplay Queen

wolfe_chandler_tot

Related Content
Previous Article
Domhnall Gleeson on ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ and Pretending to be Married to…
Next Article
Heroes: 'The New Mutants' Trailer Gives Us a Horror Film
Tags

Latest News