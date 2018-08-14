‘Climax’ Trailer Invites You to the World’s Craziest Dance Party

A24 has released the Climax trailer. Directed by Gaspar Noe (Enter the Void), the film follows a troupe of young dancers in a remote building whose celebration transforms into an LSD-laced nightmare.
Gregory Ellwood caught the film for us at Cannes, and here’s what he said in his review:
The picture is aided by some stunning lighting from Noé’s longtime cinematic collaborator Benoit Debie and LA based choreographer Nina McNeelly. Noé also benefits from Kiddy Smile helping him cast many of the actors from the Underground Paris Ballroom scene (dancers with little previous acting ability, but you’d never know it) and a phenomenal lead performance by Boutella. There’s also a spot-on soundtrack featuring classics such as Serrone’s “Supernature” and “Pump Up The Volume” by M/A/R/R/S/.
If you’ve seen a Noe movie before, you have a rough idea of what you’re in for. If you’ve never seen one of his films before, strap in.
Check out the Climax trailer and poster below. The film is set to open later this year.
Here’s the official synopsis for Climax:
From director Gaspar Noé (Irreversible; Enter the Void; Love) comes a hypnotic, hallucinatory, and ultimately hair-raising depiction of a party that descends into delirium over the course of one wintry night. In Climax, a troupe of young dancers gathers in a remote and empty school building to rehearse. Following an unforgettable opening performance lit by virtuoso cinematographer Benoît Debie (Spring Breakers;Enter the Void) and shot by Noé himself, the troupe begins an all-night celebration that turns nightmarish as the dancers discover they’ve been pounding cups of sangria laced with potent LSD. Tracking their journey from jubilation to chaos and full-fledged anarchy, Noé observes crushes, rivalries, and violence amid a collective psychedelic meltdown. Starring Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde) and a cast of professional dancers, Climax is Noé’s most brazen and visionary statement yet.