‘Climax’ Trailer Invites You to the World’s Craziest Dance Party

0

A24 has released the Climax trailer. Directed by Gaspar Noe (Enter the Void), the film follows a troupe of young dancers in a remote building whose celebration transforms into an LSD-laced nightmare.

Gregory Ellwood caught the film for us at Cannes, and here’s what he said in his review:

The picture is aided by some stunning lighting from Noé’s longtime cinematic collaborator Benoit Debie and LA based choreographer Nina McNeelly. Noé also benefits from Kiddy Smile helping him cast many of the actors from the Underground Paris Ballroom scene (dancers with little previous acting ability, but you’d never know it) and a phenomenal lead performance by Boutella. There’s also a spot-on soundtrack featuring classics such as Serrone’s “Supernature” and “Pump Up The Volume” by M/A/R/R/S/.

If you’ve seen a Noe movie before, you have a rough idea of what you’re in for. If you’ve never seen one of his films before, strap in.

Check out the Climax trailer and poster below. The film is set to open later this year.

Here’s the official synopsis for Climax: