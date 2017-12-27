Watch: Clint Eastwood on Casting Real-Life Heroes to Play Themselves in ‘The 15:17 to Paris’

0

Normally, when Hollywood dramatizes real-world examples of tragedy and heroism, the actual folks involved in those events are played by professional actors, with the exception of the occasional cameo opportunity. Clint Eastwood, and his four Oscars, have decided to do away with that practice in favor of casting real-world heroes to play themselves in The 15:17 to Paris. Eastwood and the leads talk about that decision in a newly released behind-the-scenes video, courtesy of Warner Bros.

The heroic trio is comprised of Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone, who play themselves in the film. Starring alongside them are Jenna Fischer; Judy Greer; Ray Corasani; PJ Byrne; Tony Hale; and Thomas Lennon. Paul-Mikél Williams plays the younger Anthony, Bryce Gheisar plays the younger Alek, and William Jennings plays the younger Spencer. Look for the film to hit theaters on February 9th.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video featuring Eastwood and the real-life cast from The 15:17 to Paris below: