Watch: ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ Premiere Clip Features the Title Team’s Meet-Cute

During the first-ever Freeform Summit in Los Angeles, Disney’s young adult television network revealed a new look at their upcoming superhero series, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. The new clip comes from the two-hour series premiere that will be arriving on the network Thursday, June 7th at 8pm. It’s a great meet-cute between the title team, or at least their alter egos, Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy (Olivia Holt). And if you keep your eyes peeled, you might even spy a bit of their powers on display.

The clip reveal comes as Freeform is focusing on a forward-looking and strategic shift in their brand. The summit hosted a series of panel discussions addressing activism, social change, representation in television and various other important issues defining modern youth culture. Here’s what Tom Ascheim, president of Freeform, had to say about the network’s new outlook:

“At Freeform, we’re purposefully and passionately moving our brand forward by defying expectations and dismantling conventions; busting stereotypes of theme, cast and culture in service to a more inclusive world on and off screen.”

Check out the first clip from Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger here:

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging. “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos, and J.D. Evermore. The series will premiere on Thursday, June 7 (8:00pm – 10:00pm ET/PT) and is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Joe Pokaski (“Underground,” “Heroes”) serves as showrunner and executive producer; Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Marvel’s The Defenders”), Marvel’s head of Television, and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Marvel’s The Defenders”) also serve as executive producers. Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love & Basketball”) directed the first episode.

