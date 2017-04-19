First ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Trailer: Marvel Goes YA in New Freeform Series

0

Freeform has unveiled the first trailer for Cloak & Dagger, the upcoming Marvel series based on the superhero duo first introduced in a 1982 issue of Spider-Man. For the Freeform series, Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) are getting an update as two modern teens from different backgrounds who suddenly find themselves with a new set of superpowers that are linked together by an event from their past. Tandy emits daggers of light, while Tyrone can engulf others in darkness, and in true Freeform fashion, there’s a healthy dose of angsty teen drama as Tandy and Tyrone’s feelings for each other only further complicate the discovery of their new abilities.

Freeform ordered Cloak & Dagger straight-to-series for a ten-episode run, slated to debut in early 2018. The hour-long drama also stars Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, James Saito and J.D. Evermore, and boasts a pilot helmed by Love & Basketball and Beyond the Lights director Gina Prince-Bythewood. Underground‘s Joe Pokaski serves as showrunner on the Marvel/ABC TV collaboration, with Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory executive producing.

Freeform is definitely leading with the drama angle over the genre one, and while it’s hard to get a clean read from the trailer, this looks like it has all the right ingredients to be a big hit with fans of YA television (including yours truly). Cloak & Dagger is Freeform’s first live-action Marvel series, but it will soon be joined by the recently announced New Warriors series, which is being planned for a 10-episode half-hour run. For now, check out the first trailer for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger below.