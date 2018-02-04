Watch the First Trailer for the New ‘Cloverfield’ Movie, Which Hits Netflix Tonight

0

The first trailer for Cloverfield 3, now officially title The Cloverfield Paradox, has been released online, along with some major news — it’s landing on Netflix tonight right after the Super Bowl! Previously known as “God Particle”, the upcoming film has Julis Onah (The Girl Is in Trouble) directing the story of a team of astronauts who make a “terrifying discovery that challenges all they know about the fabric of reality, as they desperately fight for survival.”

The surprise Netflix debut is a very cool move. Although I would like to have the opportunity to see a Cloverfield movie theatrically, this is exactly the kind of surprise stunt that has always been the hallmark of the Cloverfield films. The trailer for the first film stirred up a frenzied interest when it dropped in theaters without any explanation or title. Similarly, Bad Robot surprised fans with the reveal of 10 Cloverfield Lane back in 2016. The post-Super Bowl debut is a brilliant way of getting the attention of one of TV’s most-watched events and delivering another fun surprise for fans.

The other surprising thing here is the fact that the trailer teases a connection to the first film. “10 years ago something arrived,” the trailer reads. “Now find out why.” There’s even a Slusho cameo for the diehards and a creepy-crawly severed hand for anyone who just likes cool spooky space stuff.

Check out the The Cloverfield Paradox Super Bowl trailer below. The film arrives on netflix tonight and stars David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ziyi Zhang, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Brühl, and Chris O’Dowd.

Here’s the official synopsis: