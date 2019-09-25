Jason Bateman In Talks to Direct and Star In ‘Clue’ Remake with Ryan Reynolds

0

In what can only be described as a direct affront to humanity’s only perfect creation, there is a Clue remake headed down the pipeline, and the creative team is actually coming together. Deadline reports that Jason Bateman, who just upset Game of Thrones‘ final season to take home the Best Directing Emmy for Ozark, is reportedly in talks to direct and star in the Fox/Disney film. Bateman is also developing the script with Ryan Reynolds—also likely to star—who has been attached to the project since he signed a three-year producing deal with the studio last January.

Some plans have changed since then, however, as the original announcement had Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick handling the script. Reynolds will produce the project under his Maximum Effort banner along with Hasbro’s film division, Allspark Pictures.

Clue would mark Bateman and Reynold’s second on-screen collaboration after 2011’s The Change-Up, an objectively bad motion picture. More recently, however, Reynolds led Fox’s Deadpool franchise to become one of the most profitable R-rated ventures of all time, while Bateman had a starring role in one of the best studio comedies in years, Game Night, to go along with his 2019 Emmy win.

The original Clue, based on the Hasbro board game, was directed by Jonathan Lynn, who also co-wrote the script with John Landis. Featuring a literal murderer’s row of character actors like Tim Curry, Eileen Brennan, Michael McKean, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, and Lesley Ann Warren, the dark-comedy whodunit famously hit theaters with three possible endings.