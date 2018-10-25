‘Clueless’ Remake In the Works from Writers of ‘Girls Trip’ and ‘GLOW’

0

I’ve got some news that’s way harsh. Paramount is in early development on a Clueless remake and while the project hails from writers with credits Girls Trip and Netflix’s GLOW, I don’t know if I’m rollin’ with this one, homies. I mean, you see how picky I am about my remakes. Am I expected to swoon? I mean, as if, right?

Amy Heckerling wrote and directed Clueless, which starred Alicia Silverstone as Beverly Hills princess Cher Horowitz, who slowly realizes she has the hots for her own stepbrother, played by Paul Rudd. The film co-starred Stacey Dash as Cher’s best friend Dionne and Donald Faison as her true love Murray, Jeremy Sisto as sleazeball Elton, Breckin Meyer as skater Travis, Dan Hedaya as Cher’s workaholic father, and Brittany Murphy as new kid on the block Tai. Loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma, the film grossed $56 million at the domestic box office, spawning a TV series as well as an upcoming stage musical. It also proved to make stars out of several young cast members who benefitted from their association with Clueless for years to come.

I don’t want to be a traitor to my generation and all, so let me stress that Clueless is a modern classic, a film that perfectly captures a time and a place, and needs no remake, no matter how imaginative the angle. And yet, if Paramount insists on moving forward with this ill-advised remake, I suppose they could do far worse than Tracy Oliver producing and Marquita Robinson writing the script, details of which have yet to be revealed. Oliver co-wrote Girls Trip with Kenya Barris, which is one of the funniest films in recent memory, and Robinson is a story editor and writer on GLOW, which is one of the best series on television. This is a pretty strong pairing on paper, so the question is, what do they want to do with the property? How do they plan to reinvent Clueless and put a modern spin on the story?