Cobie Smulders Explains Why ‘Stumptown’ Is a Bold, Exciting Show for ABC

Cobie Smulders has a resume that’s down to the floor at this point, but come September 25th, she’s diving into a first; she’s headlining a TV series solo for the very first time. Smulders plays Dex Parios in ABC’s adaptation of the Greg Rucka graphic novels, Stumptown. Dex operates as a PI in Portland, Oregon and she’s great at what she does, but the combination of her strong determination, wit and unapologetic style often lands her in especially complicated and dangerous situations.

With Stumptown kicking off its run on ABC on September 25th at 9/10c, Smulders and the rest of the ensemble swung by the Collider suite at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about the show. We’ll have a conversation with Camryn Manheim, Tantoo Cardinal, Adrian Martinez, and Cole Sibus coming your way soon but right now it’s time to hear from Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy. Check out what they had to say about the tone of the show, Tom Cruise‘s “pain cave,” what it was like shooting the car scene featured in the trailer and loads more in the interview at the top of this article. And if you’d like to catch that car scene for yourself, you can find the Stumptown trailer below:

Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy:

Smulders on headlining a TV series solo for the first time.

Do they stick to the script or read the graphic novel as well?

Smulders and Johnson talk about working together for the first time.

They talk about their experiences in Tom Cruise’s “pain cave.”

Was there anything about playing Dorian on Almost Human that came in handy for Ealy while playing Detective Hoffman in Stumptown?

The group discusses the tone of the show and why it’s exciting to see something like this on ABC.

Smulders talks about shooting the car scene highlighted in the trailer.

Here’s the official synopsis for Stumptown: