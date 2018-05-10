‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed for Season 2 by YouTube Red

0

Good news, Cobra Kai fans — the dojo is staying open for business. YouTube Red has decided to renew their nostalgia-focused series, based on the Karate Kid franchise, for a second season that will run for 10 episodes and air in 2019 (and continue to star Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, of course). When our own Dave Trumbore reviewed the series, he said that “If Cobra Kai had only focused on Lawrence’s life post-Karate Kid, it may have been a tougher sell to stick with the story through ten episodes. Wisely, however, a strong supporting cast of characters features newcomers and familiar faces, each with their own personal battles to fight.” He went on to say, “You might have a good idea of how all of these pieces are going to intersect, but the real fun is in watching these characters come together in interesting ways.”

According to a press release, Cobra Kai has already garnered over 20 million views for the streaming platform, and its new season will again be written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube, said of the renewal:

“This series had all of the right elements from the very beginning — compelling characters, a storied rivalry, and the talented original stars. The way viewers have embraced the new twist on this beloved franchise has been nothing short of amazing, and we’re thrilled to partner with Sony TV, Overbrook and the extraordinary creative team led by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg to create a second season.”

The three showrunners, Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg, added:

“Continuing the Karate Kid saga with YouTube Red has been a dream come true. We are grateful to all our creative partners for giving us the freedom to revisit and expand the LaRusso/Lawrence rivalry. And we are truly exhilarated by the tidal wave of support from fans of this story, both old and new.”

For those who haven’t watched the series yet, here’s the official synopsis below. And for more recent renewals and cancellations, be sure to check out our TV Lifeline.