‘The Karate Kid’ Returns in the First Trailer for ‘Cobra Kai’

If you’re an 80s kid, the words Cobra Kai should strike a nerve for you, perhaps literally. It was the name of a karate dojo led by tough-as-nails ex-Special Forces Vietnam veteran John Kreese (Martin Kove) who whipped his students into shape with the mantra of “Strike First, Strike Hard, No Mercy.” Kreese’s top student? Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), a real piece of work who was done more harm than good by Kreese’s teachings, but was ultimately no match for rival Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his martial arts trainer, Mister Miyagi (the late Pat Morita). But while their score was supposedly settled back in 1984’s The Karate Kid, and tied up for good measure in the opening moments of The Karate Kid Part II two years later, both karate-kicking leads are back to face off again as adults in the new YouTube Red series, Cobra Kai.

The first trailer for the new series arrived today and it reveals a story set 30 years after the original clash of LaRusso and Lawrence. But as you may have guessed from the title, Cobra Kai will give viewers a chance to see Lawrence’s side of the story as an adult, along with a look at how LaRusso’s own life turned out. As EW reports, Zabka and Macchio return alongside newcomers Xolo Maridueña (Parenthood) and Tanner Buchanan (Designated Survivor), with Courtney Henggeler (Mom), Mary Mouser (Freakish) and guest-star Ed Asner playing Johnny’s old-school stepfather, Sid Weinberg. Keep your eyes peeled for more!

Watch the first trailer for Cobra Kai below:

Karate Kid’s Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso aren’t the same people they were in high school— but their rivalry hasn’t changed one bit. The Karate Kid saga continues.

EW’s breakdown of the cast continues with Maridueña starring as Miguel Diaz, a victim of bullying in high school who finds sanctuary under Johnny’s tutelage. Buchanan plays Johnny’s son, Robby Keene, who does his best not to follow in his father’s footsteps. On the LaRusso side of things, Henggeler plays Amanda, Daniel’s wife and business partner, while Mouser plays their “firecracker” daughter, Samantha.

Cobra Kai comes from writers Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine) and Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Harold & Kumar), who executive produce the series with Susan Ekins, Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett. We’ll definitely have more from Cobra Kai in the future, so be sure to check back. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on this first trailer in the comments below!