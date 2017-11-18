This Week in Animation: Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Now Mexico’s #1 Film of All-Time

0

In movie news, Pixar’s Coco is now the biggest film ever in Mexico, in terms of the box office and the country’s local currency. That bodes well for the animation studio’s worldwide release of the film this week; check out Matt Goldberg‘s review below. We also have some news for a pair of threequels: Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3 has unveiled a new trailer, image, and poster for the “Summer Vacation” themed comedy, and DreamWorks Animation has cast an impressive actor to play the villain for How to Train Your Dragon 3. Speaking of DreamWorks, they’ve also launched a Shorts program with an aim toward developing future features.

On the TV side, the first season of Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe is finally headed to DVD in its entirety. Elsewhere, the entire second season of Sonic Boom arrives on Hulu this Sunday and Season 3 of DreamWorks TV’s Spirit Riding Free is available on Netflix now. And we finally have some more details on Rooster Teeth’s highly anticipated new animated series, gen:LOCK.

