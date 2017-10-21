This Week in Animation: New ‘Coco’ Clip and Featurette Tease Pixar’s Upcoming Film

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

First of all, with everything in the news lately (and likely for the foreseeable future, regarding sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, it was only a matter of time before animation saw its share of headlines. Now, an open letter signed by over 200 women in animation is decrying sexual harassment and calling for action against it. It’s worth a read, so I’ve included it below in order to stand in solidarity and share their message.

On the lighter side of news, the first clip and a new featurette from Pixar’s Coco leads the round-up, followed by an early listen to “Home” a new soundtrack from Nick Jonas for the animated family film Ferdinand. On Blu-ray/DVD comes the new DC Comics and Warner Bros. Home Entertaiment feature Batman vs. Two-Face; you can get a glimpse of the late Adam West‘s final performance in a new clip below. On the TV side of things, Disney Junior’s Vampirina is strong in its October debut while Hasbro is looking to roll out My Little Pony: Equestria Girls on YouTube next month.

