Final Trailer for Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Promises a Fun-Filled Family Adventure

After its recent world premiere in Mexico, Pixar’s Coco is gearing up for its international rollout. With that in mind, the final trailer for the family friendly musical adventure movie is now available! Along with the final trailer comes a new image from Coco which shows off aspiring musician Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) teaming up with charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal) to embark on an extraordinary journey through the Land of the Dead.

Coco‘s excellent voice cast also includes Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Jaime Camil, Alfonso Arau, Herbert Siguenza, Gabriel Iglesias, Lombardo Boyar, Ana Ofelia Murguía, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Selene Luna, Edward James Olmos, Sofía Espinosa, Carla Medina, Dyana Ortelli, Luis Valdez, Blanca Araceli, Salvador Reyes, Cheech Marin, Octavio Solis, and of course, John Ratzenberger. Coco heads into U.S. theaters on November 22nd. Tickets are available now through Fandango and Atom.

Check out the final trailer below:

And here’s the official synopsis:

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Coco also features an original score from Oscar®-winning composer Michael Giacchino (Up, Rogue One), a song by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen), and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco (Dope, Shovel Buddies) and co-director Adrian Molina. Also part of the team is musical consultant Camilo Lara of the music project Mexican Institute of Sound, as well as cultural consultants Lalo Alcaraz, Marcela Davison Avilés and Octavio Solis.

